The UK government on Tuesday advised people to take a rapid lateral flow test before going to crowded and enclosed spaces or visiting people at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and his Vietnamese counterpart, Phan Van Giang, talked on Tuesday about enhancing cooperation in the region to protect freedom of navigation and achieve other security goals.

"Renewing their resolve to contribute more proactively to the peace and stability of the region and the international community... the ministers shared the view to further accelerate various collaborative efforts, including high level engagement and multilateral cooperation," a post-meeting statement read.

The ministers, who met in Tokyo almost three months after a bilateral in Hanoi, discussed the current regional security situation, including in the East and South China Seas.

"They shared a strong opposition to.

.. any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by coercion and confirmed the importance of Japan and Vietnam to continue to cooperate in upholding the existing international order based on the rule of law," the Japanese defense ministry said.

On North Korea, Minister Kishi said that the Communist state's ballistic missile program posed a serious challenge to the international community and promised to seek its complete, verifiable and irreversible dismantlement.

The ministers oversaw the signing of two memoranda of cooperation on cybersecurity and military medicine. Kishi confirmed that Japan would work closely with Vietnam to organize a Japan-ASEAN cybersecurity training program and that it would accelerate the delivery of ships to Vietnam under the September pact.