The UK May Finally Be Leaving the EU But Not Leaving Brexit Behind Just Yet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) The United Kingdom has spent yet another year trying to figure out Brexit, and, with any luck, this might just be it off to a new start on January 31 but the end of Brexit talks just means the beginning of future relationship talks.

Even so, this time last year, the House of Commons seemed like it was spoiling for a fight and unlikely to pass a withdrawal agreement, and the actual withdrawal on the original deadline of March 29, 2019, looked increasingly doubtful. So far, this year seems to have been better with regard to both points.

In 2019, Brexit continued to shape UK politics. The Conservative Party saw a leadership change, with Theresa May giving way to Boris Johnson, and a snap election later in the year brought down opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, further securing Johnson's position at the helm of the country.

Before her departure, Theresa May had struggled again and again to put her Brexit bill through parliament, with the House of Commons continuing to say "no" each time. The January vote was a particularly heavy blow, as the prime minister's bill was rejected by 230 votes the biggest defeat for a government in modern history.

After May's deal failed twice, she was forced to ask the EU for an extension, but the bloc appeared as unwieldy as parliament instead of the requested June 30 deadline, it suggested that the UK should have until April 12 if it cannot pass the deal again. When the outcome of the new vote on March 29 opposed the prime minister once again, she was required to ask for a further extension. This time, the EU gave until October 31 or earlier if the UK could manage it.

This whirlwind of votes and extensions ran into yet another roadblock: the EU election in May, with Brussels insisting that the UK was to organize the vote unless it was prepared to leave on June 1 without a deal. The UK did hold the election, but that same month, the prime minister, weighed down by opposition inside her own party and even her government, announced that she would step down as the Conservative Party leader.

"I know that the Conservative Party can renew itself in the years ahead, that we can deliver Brexit and serve the British people with policies inspired by our values," May said, appearing on the verge of tears as she closed her speech.

The first six months of 2019 had nearly passed with no breakthrough on Brexit in sight.

However, May's resignation paved the way for Boris Johnson, who left May's government in 2018 over a Brexit disagreement, to take over.

The former London mayor has long been a polarizing figure: loved or hated, but rarely leaving people with a feeling of indifference. He won comfortably and promised in his celebratory speech at the end of July to deliver Brexit with "no ifs or buts."

After persuading members of his own Conservative Party, he set off to convince the EU that a new agreement was possible.

Since a deal was negotiated with May's government in late 2018, the EU had been repeating that it would not open talks again. Johnson suggested that he could still get a better agreement out of Brussels. His ambition proved fruitful, as he was able to replace a much-feared backstop with a new Northern Ireland protocol.

The backstop a special clause meant to insure Northern Ireland against a hard border with the Republic of Ireland proved one of the biggest stumbling blocks in the Brexit negotiations. In fact, the issue was one of the reasons that May's deal was repeatedly rejected.

Under Johnson's deal, Northern Ireland will be part of the UK customs territory but will adhere to some of the EU's rules on goods. Therefore, Northern Ireland will be able to participate in the UK's future trade deals. Complying with EU rules on goods will ensure that there is no need for checks between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. However, this will de facto create a customs border in the Irish Sea.

In addition, Northern Ireland's Assembly will be able to vote on whether the region wants to keep the arrangement. The vote is expected to take place four years after the end of the transition period.

The new arrangement was not without its detractors in the run-up to the general election, Johnson was forced to defend his deal against claims of checks made in a leaked Treasury document. Johnson insisted that the checks would only apply if goods were moving from the United Kingdom to the Republic of Ireland via Northern Ireland.

Even with the Irish border issue somewhat resolved, the House of Commons would not let Johnson's government fast forward the necessary legislation and forced him to ask the European Council for another extension.

In hopes of gaining a crucial advantage in parliament, Johnson called for a snap election. The December 12 vote could have been a chance for the opposition to promote their version of Brexit, including a complete reversal, but, in the end, the Conservative Party prevailed. Labour was crushed, losing 60 seats compared to the previous election.

Fawzi Ibrahim, the national officer of Trade Unionists Against the EU campaign, told Sputnik ahead of the election that Labour's policy on Brexit was "completely unsustainable" and suggested that the Labour leader give a clear opinion on the withdrawal.

After the spectacular defeat, Corbyn said that he would not lead the party into a new election, so Brexit seems to have played its part in reshaping opposition leadership.

Meanwhile, Johnson took his bill to parliament again. On December 20, the House of Commons passed the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in a 358-234 vote.

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, welcomed this as a step toward actually realizing Brexit. Michel only recently assumed his position and has so far been less outspoken on the subject of Brexit than his predecessor.

Many EU officials who oversaw the Brexit talks bowed out in 2019: no more quips from Donald Tusk, who as the head of the European Council had made it clear that he was not a fan of the UK leaving. Back in February, Tusk said that he was wondering what a "special place in hell" might look like for those who promoted a Brexit without a plan. In his first interview after leaving the position of council president in December, he said, according to The Guardian, that Brexit had been "one of the most spectacular mistakes" in EU history, adding that the UK would still be better off as part of the EU.

The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, told the BBC in November that he had had "enough of Brexit" when asked if he was tempted to stay on a little longer and see it through to the end.

Michel Barnier, the chief EU negotiator on Brexit who is not leaving his position yet, is a lot more measured when he speaks to the press. However, he may have his doubts privately. According to recent reports, a leaked recording suggests that Barnier does not believe Johnson can get a trade deal ready in 11 months after leaving the EU on January 31.

The UK prime minister has been adamant there will be no extension of the transition period beyond 2020. However, if Barnier's doubts materialize, this would mean a new year filled with Brexit tensions.

Early next year, parliamentary committees at the House of Commons will look at the bill before it can go on to the House of Lords. If everything goes smoothly for Johnson, the Brexit bill will be approved by the Lords in January and passed on for Royal Assent. The bill will need to be ratified by the European Parliament as well, but it is not expected to face many obstacles there.

If the United Kingdom does leave on January 31, it will be able to start talks on a future deal with the EU very soon after that. In June next year, the sides are expected to meet to have a look at the state of the talks. The meeting will present a final opportunity for the United Kingdom to ask for an extension of the transition period.

If the deal is not ready by December 31, 2020, and no extension has been granted, the UK and the EU will have to fall back on the World Trade Organization rules. This would be a lot like a no-deal Brexit, which the UK parliament has been wary of: tariffs and customs checks.

Domestically, the specter of the second Scottish referendum on independence continues to haunt the UK government. Scotland, which, like Northern Ireland, voted to remain in the EU back in 2016, has been vocal about its fear that, unlike Northern Ireland, it would be neglected in the withdrawal deal talks. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on the eve of the breakthrough parliament vote this December that the Scottish National Party would push Westminster to allow a new vote. Predictably, Johnson said that the UK parliament would block any such attempt.

In the end, the UK may be out in January, but Brexit is likely to remain a big part of UK politics throughout next year, if not longer.