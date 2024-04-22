The Ukrainian Drones Taking On Russia's Black Sea Fleet
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Standing on the shores of a lake with a remote control, a Ukrainian soldier trained his eyes on a small and seemingly innocuous grey vessel as he guided it over the water's surface.
Flipping a joystick, he changed the boat's course in an instant and smiled.
"With a small number of maritime drones, we paralysed the enemy fleet," the soldier known as Thirteen told AFP from an undisclosed location.
Although modest in size, the Magura V5 sea drone has taken down some of Russia's biggest warships and forced the Kremlin's formidable Black Sea fleet to move east.
With a top speed of up to 80 kilometres (50 miles) per hour and the capacity to hold 320 kilogrammes (706 Pounds) of explosives, it has wiped Russian vessels from the map, Thirteen said.
Ukraine's ability to deliver repeated blows to Russian ships came as a surprise to many analysts, given Kyiv's limited naval history and resources.
But its success in the key waterway that is the Black Sea has provided a much needed boost to the morale of the army, which has ceded ground to Moscow in recent months.
Among the Magura V5's high-profile casualties are the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov, destroyed in March, and the missile ship Ivanovets, hit in February.
The strikes have forced Russia to move its ships towards ports further east or even to the Mediterranean, according to the Ukrainian navy and military observers.
Distracted by the presence of the media, Thirteen forgot the machine had floated away to the shore.
"You should have told me! It's a fragile machine that could be damaged on the rocks!" he said.
