The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the Resolution “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan”

March 26, 2025
During the 61st plenary meeting of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, the Resolution “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan” was adopted under Agenda item 61 “Peacebuilding and Peacekeeping” by consensus
Ashgabat - During the 61st plenary meeting of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, the Resolution "Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan" was adopted under Agenda item 61 "Peacebuilding and Peacekeeping" by consensus.
Introducing the Resolution, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the United Nations Aksoltan Atayeva emphasized that the status of permanent neutrality is the basis of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy and the foundation for implementation of the country’s balanced peacekeeping doctrine in the international arena.
It was noted that Turkmenistan, relying on the comprehensive support of the world community for its neutral vector since the adoption of the first UN General Assembly resolution on the Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan on December 12, 1995, has been steadily demonstrating its effectiveness as a key instrument for the implementation of preventive diplomacy at the regional and global levels.
A.Atayeva emphasized that neutrality is embedded both in the domestic and foreign policy of the country, as well as enshrined in the Constitutional Law of Turkmenistan on Permanent Neutrality and is based on the historical heritage and traditions of Turkmen people, that put peace, dialogue and mutual respect in the essence of state building.
In particular, the Resolution recommends that the territories of neutral countries should be used for peaceful talks. The practical implementation of Turkmenistan’s neutral policy is reflected in such key institutions and forms of maintaining and strengthening peace and security in the region as the United Nations Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia in Ashgabat and Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation of Central Asia.
Upon the initiative of Turkmenistan, in 2017, the UN General Assembly proclaimed December 12 as the International Day of Neutrality, the Group of Friends of Neutrality was established on the UN platform, and this year landmark events are being held within the framework of the International Year of Peace and Trust.
