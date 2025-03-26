Open Menu

The UN General Assembly By Consensus Adopted The Resolution “Permanent Neutrality Of Turkmenistan”

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 01:37 PM

The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the Resolution “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan”

During the 61st plenary meeting of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, the Resolution “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan” was adopted under Agenda item 61 “Peacebuilding and Peacekeeping” by consensus

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) During the 61st plenary meeting of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, the Resolution “Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan” was adopted under Agenda item 61 “Peacebuilding and Peacekeeping” by consensus.

Introducing the Resolution, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the United Nations Aksoltan Atayeva emphasized that the status of permanent neutrality is the basis of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy and the foundation for implementation of the country’s balanced peacekeeping doctrine in the international arena.

It was noted that Turkmenistan, relying on the comprehensive support of the world community for its neutral vector since the adoption of the first UN General Assembly resolution on the Permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan on December 12, 1995, has been steadily demonstrating its effectiveness as a key instrument for the implementation of preventive diplomacy at the regional and global levels.

A.Atayeva emphasized that neutrality is embedded both in the domestic and foreign policy of the country, as well as enshrined in the Constitutional Law of Turkmenistan on Permanent Neutrality and is based on the historical heritage and traditions of Turkmen people, that put peace, dialogue and mutual respect in the essence of state building.

In particular, the Resolution recommends that the territories of neutral countries should be used for peaceful talks. The practical implementation of Turkmenistan’s neutral policy is reflected in such key institutions and forms of maintaining and strengthening peace and security in the region as the United Nations Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia in Ashgabat and Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation of Central Asia.

Upon the initiative of Turkmenistan, in 2017, the UN General Assembly proclaimed December 12 as the International Day of Neutrality, the Group of Friends of Neutrality was established on the UN platform, and this year landmark events are being held within the framework of the International Year of Peace and Trust.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution World United Nations Ashgabat Turkmenistan December 2017 Asia

Recent Stories

98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat ..

98% of Overcharging Complaints Resolved via Qeemat Punjab System

50 seconds ago
 The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the R ..

The UN General Assembly by consensus adopted the Resolution “Permanent Neutral ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan set 129-run target for New Zealand in fin ..

Pakistan set 129-run target for New Zealand in final T20I match

7 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs fosters client partnerships with a R ..

Dubai Customs fosters client partnerships with a Ramadan suhoor gathering

7 minutes ago
 vivo Announces Robotics Lab and Showcases its Firs ..

Vivo Announces Robotics Lab and Showcases its First Mixed-Reality Headset at the ..

15 minutes ago
 Forged for the Future: The Rise of Ultra-Resilient ..

Forged for the Future: The Rise of Ultra-Resilient Metal Smartphones

27 minutes ago
Argentina secures World Cup spot with 4-1 victory ..

Argentina secures World Cup spot with 4-1 victory over Brazil

40 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, Columbia Group form ship managemen ..

AD Ports Group, Columbia Group form ship management joint venture

55 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, UAE Ambassador attends ..

On behalf of UAE President, UAE Ambassador attends inauguration ceremony for Pre ..

1 hour ago
 General Authority of Islamic Affairs adopts Emirat ..

General Authority of Islamic Affairs adopts Emirates Endowment as unified identi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 IMF, Pakistan reach staff level agreement on first ..

IMF, Pakistan reach staff level agreement on first review of $7b Extended Fund F ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World