Open Menu

The Unexplained: Giant Swedish Archive Logs Paranormal Phenomena

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM

The unexplained: Giant Swedish archive logs paranormal phenomena

Norrköping, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Newspaper clippings, books and first-hand accounts of people who said they visited other planets are catalogued in a giant Swedish archive on paranormal phenomena, attracting the curious and researchers from around the world.

The Archives for the Unexplained (AFU) claims to be the world's biggest library of paranormal phenomena, with 4.2 kilometres (2.6 miles) of shelves running underground.

Clas Svahn, 65, and Anders Liljegren, 73, who run the archive located in the southeastern town of Norrkoping, say they are neither superstitious nor believers, but rather "curious investigators of the unknown".

The AFU -- the name of both the library and the association that has collected documentation for more than 50 years -- is mainly comprised of books, but also more original documents, such as first-hand accounts of paranormal activity recorded on tape and photos of ghosts.

"What we are building here at AFU is depository knowledge," explains Svahn, showing AFP journalists around the 700-square-metre (7,535-square-foot) library.

"We're trying to get as much as we can on... every kind of unsolved scientific mystery that we can find... to make this available for the world."

The library receives around 300 visits each year, by appointment only.

The archives are in the process of being digitalised and many of the documents can already by consulted on a server.

All that is needed is an access code, which the pair are more than happy to share.

Related Topics

World All From Share

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

2 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

14 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

14 hours ago
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

14 hours ago
 Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA Colleg ..

Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..

14 hours ago
 Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

14 hours ago
 Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Ch ..

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..

14 hours ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, i ..

FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment

14 hours ago
 India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ..

India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections

14 hours ago

More Stories From World