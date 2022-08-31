UrduPoint.com

'The Unwritten' Opens Doors For Art Lovers

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022

'The Unwritten' opens doors for art lovers

Satrang gallery opened its door on Wednesday for visitors to experience the influence of female in mythology and mysticism through the perspective of different colors in a group art show "The Unwriiten".

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Satrang gallery opened its door on Wednesday for visitors to experience the influence of female in mythology and mysticism through the perspective of different colors in a group art show "The Unwriiten".

The show shed light on the legacies of female practitioners and acknowledge their contribution through the displays of paintings and prints of young artists Anushka Rustamji, Bibi Hajra, Emaan Mahmud and Natasha Malik.

"The work of the artists deals with aspects of feminine influences upon mysticism, mythology and particularly the representation of women in shared culture and memory which is really needed to be highlight in the society," said the curator Zahra Khan while talking to APP.

Highlighting the importance of arts in society, Natasha Malik said use of colors was the best way to express those feelings which could not be explained through words.

"Art is the language of peace and love. The more we promote art in the society, the more it will breed tolerance and harmony," she added.

Maira Umer, a visitor at the gallery eulogized the displayed work of art and said the growing trend of the young generation towards painting was appreciable.

Asma Rashid Khan, the Director of the Gallery said the gallery's share of some sale would be donated for the flood victims, helping them to build bamboo shelter homes with zero carbon footprints.

"The Unwritten" will continue till September 30.

