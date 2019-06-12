The upcoming SCO summit to strengthen Eurasian unity: Chinese media

(@imziishan)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :This year's Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit taking place in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek from June 13 to14 will certainly strengthen Eurasian unity.

It would present leaders of participating countries with the opportunity to synchronize their positions towards the most important issues affecting each of them.

Pakistan, which hosts the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and is the largest recipient of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) investment anywhere in the world by far, is also an SCO member and is very eager to advance its full-spectrum cooperation with the rest of the organization.

This means that the SCO and BRI will naturally be integrated with the pace of this process picking up if peace finally comes to Afghanistan, according to a report of China Global Television Network (CGTN).

It would be to the benefit of Eurasian unity if India participated in BRI but the country has officially refused to do so.

India's approach to the Kashmir conflict has resulted in New Delhi regarding the disputed region as its own, hence its objections in spite of China's repeated reassurances that BRI is an apolitical initiative that doesn't interfere with the issue between those two.

SCO members aren't allowed to bring their bilateral disputes into this multilateral framework so none of them will probably directly address the Kashmir conflict and India's reluctance to join BRI, though it can't be ruled out that they might unofficially discuss it in a bilateral capacity on the sidelines of the event.

Pakistani Prime Minister Khan has reached out to his Indian counterpart several times over the past year offering to discuss Kashmir and put their problems behind them in the interests of bringing sustainable development to the region, which is why it isn't far-fetched to predict that he'll make another attempt to do so at the upcoming summit.

In any case and regardless of India's reaction to this possible peace mediation effort, the upcoming SCO Summit will nevertheless strengthen Eurasian unity because of the international context in which it's occurring and due to the shared interests that each of its members sincerely has in resolving the war in Afghanistan and countering the U.S.' trade war, even if they have some slightly different views towards both of them.

There is hope that this forthcoming event will advance the multilateral integration among SCO states.

Reducing tariffs, opening up their markets to one another, and encouraging investment in free trade zones would be a welcome start and put the SCO on the path to becoming a more robust economic organization.

While India will probably resist China and Russia's efforts to incorporate the bloc into the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), that won't make much of a difference because this inevitable process will still informally continue with or without New Delhi's approval.