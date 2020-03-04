MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The West continues to ignore the deployment of troops by Turkey to Syria's Idlib in violation of the international law, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

"No one in the West notices the actions of the Turkish side, which, in violation of the international law, has deployed a strike force the size of a mechanized division to Syria's Idlib in order to 'enforce the Sochi agreements at any cost,'" Konashenkov said in a statement.

The spokesman stressed that public threats to destroy all units of the Syrian government forces and return the M5 highway to terrorist control are viewed by the United States and Europe as "Ankara's legitimate right for defense."

Meanwhile, Damascus has been unfairly accused by the West of alleged "war crimes", "humanitarian catastrophe" and "flows of millions of refugees" in Idlib, Konashenkov added.