UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The West Ignores Turkey's Illegal Deployment Of Troops To Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:10 AM

The West Ignores Turkey's Illegal Deployment of Troops to Syria's Idlib - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The West continues to ignore the deployment of troops by Turkey to Syria's Idlib in violation of the international law, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said.

"No one in the West notices the actions of the Turkish side, which, in violation of the international law, has deployed a strike force the size of a mechanized division to Syria's Idlib in order to 'enforce the Sochi agreements at any cost,'" Konashenkov said in a statement.

The spokesman stressed that public threats to destroy all units of the Syrian government forces and return the M5 highway to terrorist control are viewed by the United States and Europe as "Ankara's legitimate right for defense."

Meanwhile, Damascus has been unfairly accused by the West of alleged "war crimes", "humanitarian catastrophe" and "flows of millions of refugees" in Idlib, Konashenkov added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Europe Turkey Damascus Sochi Idlib United States All Government Refugee (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Education Ministry announces early 4-week spring v ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Malaysia discuss ways t ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Greek PM discuss bilateral ties ..

8 hours ago

UAE lowers interest rates on CDs as of 4 March

9 hours ago

Trump Holds Phone Talks With Taliban's Chief Negot ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister lauds OIC for extending unwavering ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.