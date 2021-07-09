UrduPoint.com
'The World In Faces' Exhibition Of Russian Photographer Opes In UNESCO's Paris Office

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:36 AM

'The World in Faces' Exhibition of Russian Photographer Opes in UNESCO's Paris Office

Russian ethnographic photographer Alexander Khimushin's exhibition, dubbed "The World In Faces," has opened at the headquarters of UNESCO in Paris, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) Russian ethnographic photographer Alexander Khimushin's exhibition, dubbed "The World In Faces," has opened at the headquarters of UNESCO in Paris, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

The exhibition showcasing more than 170 photographs of representatives of the world's indigenous peoples will be on display until September 1 on the facade and in the central hall of the organization's office.

The exhibition honoring indigenous peoples' right to their cultures, identities and traditions will also be available online, the Russian Permanent Delegation to UNESCO told Sputnik.

"More than half of ... [the photographs are] dedicated to Russia. I have traveled for a very long time across Siberia and the Far East, and I have all the peoples who live in these territories represented," Khimushin's told Sputnik.

The photographs have already been published by leading media outlets in more than 70 countries across the world, he added.

