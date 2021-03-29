UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Wuhan Lab At The Heart Of The 'extremely Unlikely' Leak Theory

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 03:59 PM

The Wuhan lab at the heart of the 'extremely unlikely' leak theory

A team commissioned by the World Health Organization to investigate the source of the coronavirus in Wuhan in January concluded that it was "extremely unlikely" that the pathogen originated in a top-security lab in the ground-zero Chinese city

Wuhan, China, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :A team commissioned by the World Health Organization to investigate the source of the coronavirus in Wuhan in January concluded that it was "extremely unlikely" that the pathogen originated in a top-security lab in the ground-zero Chinese city.

And a WHO report -- seen on Monday by AFP before its official release -- found that Covid-19 was most probably first passed to humans from a bat through an intermediary animal, with investigators all but ruling out the laboratory leak theory.

However, that may not completely lay to rest a notion that was brought into the mainstream by former US president Donald Trump and others, and which gained oxygen as Chinese secrecy and the inability to pinpoint a natural source raised suspicion.

Related Topics

World China Trump Wuhan January May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Turkey begins to inoculate senior citizens against ..

42 seconds ago

DC Sukkur assures to redressal traffic problems

43 seconds ago

Police returns recovered 5 mln to victim doctor

45 seconds ago

Muhammad Asif posted as Chief Secretary GB

49 seconds ago

Second phase of Derajat festival to be held in Sep ..

5 minutes ago

Cleanliness ensures on Shabe-e-Barat

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.