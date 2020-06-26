UrduPoint.com
Theater Director Serebrennikov Denied Guilt To Avoid Responsibility - Ruling

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 07:27 PM

Film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov and other defendants denied involvement in embezzlement in order to deceive the court and avoid punishment, Olesya Mendeleeva, judge of Moscow's Meshchansky court, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Film and theater director Kirill Serebrennikov and other defendants denied involvement in embezzlement in order to deceive the court and avoid punishment, Olesya Mendeleeva, judge of Moscow's Meshchansky court, said on Friday.

"The court sees the testimonies of Serebrennikov, [Yuri] Itin and [Alexei] Malobrodsky, who did not plead guilty, as an attempt to mislead the court and evade responsibility for what was done," Mendeleeva read, announcing the verdict.

These testimonies are refuted by other evidence, she said.

More Stories From World

