ISMAILIA (Egypt) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) At least three days are necessary to resolve the "traffic jam" from the ships at the Suez Canal after the blockage incident with the Ever Given container ship, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Tuesday.

"The situation in the Suez Canal has returned to its place, we expect that within three days the traffic jam from the ships will be eliminated, the movement will return to normal," Sisi, who is visiting the canal, said.

The canal's administration has said that 140 more cargo ships need to pass through the Suez Canal until midnight.