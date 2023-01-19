Theft of Hybrid Car Parts Containing Precious Metals Rises 16-Fold in Japan - Police

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The police of Japan's Chiba Prefecture near Tokyo issued a warning on Thursday about the sharp increase in the theft of spare parts from previous model series of the Toyota Prius car, presumably due to the rare metals they contain, such as platinum and palladium, whose price soared in 2022.

"Recently, numerous cases have been recorded within the prefecture of parts leading to the muffler being removed from hybrid cars. In particular, among the old Toyota Prius models," the police said.

Japanese broadcaster TBS reported, citing data from law enforcement agencies, that in 2022, the prefecture recorded 173 cases of theft of car mufflers, their parts or catalyst converters, which is 16 times more than in 2021.

The broadcaster clarified that the hybrid cars' spare parts contain rare metals whose shortage is now observed on the market, and Toyota Prius cars of previous model series may be criminals' main target, due to a higher percentage of such metals.

In late December, Russian metals giant Nornickel said that it expected a deficit in the palladium market in 2022 at 600,000 ounces instead of the previous estimate of 100,000, adding that the exclusion of Russian refining plants from the London Exchange listing will provoke serious problems with the world's palladium supply in 2023 once market demand, especially in the automotive industry, recovers.