Their Dreams Dashed By Trump, Migrants Make Return Journey Home
Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 10:10 AM
Cartí, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Months after trekking through the treacherous jungle between Colombia and Panama, Saudy Palacios abandoned her hopes of a new life in the United States and joined other migrants going home to South America by sea.
"There's no American dream anymore," said the 27-year-old Venezuelan, who was traveling with her husband and 11-year-old son.
"There is no hope. No dream. Nothing," she told AFP.
Palacios said she had waited nine months for a chance to seek asylum, before US President Donald Trump canceled the appointments and vowed mass deportations after taking office on January 20.
She is part of a reverse flow that has seen hundreds of migrants, including children, board boats in recent days from the island of Carti off Panama's Caribbean coast for a roughly 12 hour journey to a port in Colombia.
The sea route enables them to avoid migration controls and the arduous return trek by foot through the Darien Gap between Central and South America.
But while they avoid dangers including fast-flowing rivers, wild animals and criminal gangs, the journey is not without risk: an eight-year-old Venezuelan girl died after one of the boats sank on Friday.
