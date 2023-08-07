Theme activity launched to promote bamboo and wooden slips culture

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A theme activity, aiming to promote the understanding of bamboo and wooden slips culture, was launched on Saturday in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province

DUNHUANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :A theme activity, aiming to promote the understanding of bamboo and wooden slips culture, was launched on Saturday in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province.

Before writing paper was invented, ancient Chinese wrote characters on bamboo and wooden slips, and bound them together with silk or hemp ropes. They were called "Jiandu" in Chinese, literally meaning bamboo and wooden scripts.

The event focuses on introducing the Chinese culture abroad and striving to shape a reliable, admirable and respectable image of China.

A series of online and offline activities will be held to help the world understand the culture of bamboo and wooden slips, while telling the stories of the Silk Road.

At the launching ceremony, experts from universities and museums delivered speeches on the history and culture of bamboo and wood slips. In the next few days, reporters from nearly 20 media outlets will visit Dunhuang and Lanzhou to carry out focused interviews. The event is co-organized by the Gansu Provincial Cyberspace Administrative Office and People.cn.