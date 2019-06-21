UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Then There Were Three: Tories Battle To Be British PM

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:04 AM

Then there were three: Tories battle to be British PM

Two cabinet ministers were left fighting it out Thursday to join Boris Johnson in the run-off vote to become Britain's next leader, amid fresh warnings of the risk of a "no deal" Brexit

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ):Two cabinet ministers were left fighting it out Thursday to join Boris Johnson in the run-off vote to become Britain's next leader, amid fresh warnings of the risk of a "no deal" Brexit.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and Environment Secretary Michael Gove are vying to compete against frontrunner Johnson in a ballot of members of the governing Conservative Party next month.

All three contenders have promised to take Britain out of the European Union as quickly as possible, with the current exit date set for October 31.

All have refused to rule out leaving without a deal on future arrangements with Brussels, although Hunt and Gove say they might delay Brexit for a short time if a deal was close.

Meanwhile the Bank of England warned that the risks of a disorderly departure, which threatens huge economic disruption, had increased.

"Domestically, the perceived likelihood of a no-deal Brexit has risen" since May, the central bank said in a statement after announcing that interest rates would remain unchanged.

The race to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May began with 10 candidates, but Conservative MPs have whittled these down in a series of secret ballots.

In the fourth round of voting on Thursday morning, interior minister Sajid Javid was knocked out, while Gove overtook Hunt to hold second place behind Johnson.

Johnson, a former foreign minister and two-time mayor of London, cemented his lead by winning the support of 157 Tory MPs. There are 313 in total, but two ballots were spoiled.

A fifth and final round of voting will take place on Thursday afternoon, after which Johnson and either Hunt or Gove turn their sights on wooing 160,000 Conservative party members.

The winner chosen by those members will be declared in the week beginning July 22, and will then take over from May in Downing Street.

- Warning on no deal - May announced her resignation as party leader last month after delaying Brexit twice while she tried unsuccessfully to secure parliamentary approval for her divorce deal with Brussels.

The trio hoping to succeed her have been accused of a lack of any real solution to break the deadlock.

The EU has repeatedly refused to renegotiate May's deal, while the British parliament has rejected it three times -- and also voted against a "no deal" Brexit.

Finance minister Philip Hammond said on Thursday that he could not imagine any Conservative government "actively pursuing a no-deal Brexit".

In comments released ahead of a speech later, Hammond warned such a scenario risked Britain's economic prosperity and could trigger an election the Conservatives might lose.

In a hint at a second referendum, he added: "If the new prime minister cannot end the deadlock in parliament, then he will have to explore other democratic mechanisms to break the impasse." Hunt had come second to Johnson in the first three rounds of voting, but slipped into third place on Thursday, with 59 votes to Gove's 61. Javid won just 34.

Both Gove and Johnson were key campaigners for "Leave" in the 2016 EU referendum, and the former has sought to woo backers by insisting the final two candidates must be Brexiteers.

Gove, whose campaign has been dogged by admissions that he took cocaine two decades ago, said he was "absolutely delighted" at the latest result.

"If I make the final two I look forward to having a civilised debate of ideas about the future of our country," he tweeted.

Johnson, known for his blunders and accused of divisive language, has barely put a foot wrong, though he has made few public appearances.

He said on Thursday: "I am incredibly grateful, but we have much more work to do."May cast her ballot before heading for her final formal EU summit in Brussels, and will vote later in the day by proxy.

She has repeatedly refused to say who she is backing.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Interior Minister Parliament Vote European Union Divorce Bank Brussels London Lead Brexit May July October 2016 From Government Cabinet Race

Recent Stories

Govt stopped no one from meeting Nawaz Sharif: Min ..

17 minutes ago

Trump Plans to Attend 2nd Briefing of Day on Iran ..

17 minutes ago

Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in Cricket Wo ..

17 minutes ago

Sexual violence in conflict is threat to collectiv ..

19 minutes ago

US Mission of SDC Condemns IS Plot to Bomb Pittsbu ..

19 minutes ago

Netanyahu Calls on International Community to Supp ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.