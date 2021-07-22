There Are Facts Proving US Cooperated With IS in Northern Afghanistan - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) There are enough facts that make it possible to say that the US have cooperated with militants from the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS, IS banned in Russia) in northern Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"We had a lot of questions about the unmarked helicopter flights recorded since 2017 within the areas of activity of ISIS fighters, especially in northern Afghanistan. According to Afghan sources, ISIS troops were supplied with reinforcements in manpower, weapons and ammunition were transferred by these aircraft. Dead and wounded terrorists were taken from the battlefields," Zakharova said during a briefing.

These flights would not be possible without the knowledge of US and NATO forces who fully controlled Afghanistan's airspace, the spokeswoman added.

Zakharova added that "precise strikes of the US Air Force were recorded on the positions of the Taliban [banned in Russia] that clashed with the ISIS."

"Such ingenuity unambiguously indicates the facts of interaction. We believe that this information is sufficient to draw conclusions about cooperation between the United States and ISIS fighters," the spokeswoman said.