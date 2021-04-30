There Are Nine Defendants in Criminal Probe Into Plotted Coup in Belarus - Security Agency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Nine people are being accused in the criminal probe launched in Belarus into the failed coup and the assassination plot against President Alexander Lukashenko, the prosecutor's office ruled to imprison five of them in absentia, the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB)'s spokesman, Andrey Yarosh, said on Friday.

"There are nine defendants in the criminal case that the KGB initiated under Part 1 of Article 357 of the criminal code (conspiracy or other actions committed with the aim of seizing state power) .

.. These are Alexander Feduta, Yury Zenkovich, Grigory Kostusev, Olga Golubovich, Dmitry Shchigelsky, Alexander Perepechko, Pavel Kulazhenko, Vitaly Makarenko and Igor Makar. The first four persons are being held in the KGB's pre-trial detention facility. The prosecutor general's office applied a pre-trial restrain measure in the form of detention in absentia against Shchigelsky, Perepechko, Kulazhenko, Makarenko and Makar," Yarosh said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.