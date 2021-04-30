UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

There Are Nine Defendants In Criminal Probe Into Plotted Coup In Belarus - Security Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 02:37 PM

There Are Nine Defendants in Criminal Probe Into Plotted Coup in Belarus - Security Agency

Nine people are being accused in the criminal probe launched in Belarus into the failed coup and the assassination plot against President Alexander Lukashenko, the prosecutor's office ruled to imprison five of them in absentia, the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB)'s spokesman, Andrey Yarosh, said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Nine people are being accused in the criminal probe launched in Belarus into the failed coup and the assassination plot against President Alexander Lukashenko, the prosecutor's office ruled to imprison five of them in absentia, the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB)'s spokesman, Andrey Yarosh, said on Friday.

"There are nine defendants in the criminal case that the KGB initiated under Part 1 of Article 357 of the criminal code (conspiracy or other actions committed with the aim of seizing state power) .

.. These are Alexander Feduta, Yury Zenkovich, Grigory Kostusev, Olga Golubovich, Dmitry Shchigelsky, Alexander Perepechko, Pavel Kulazhenko, Vitaly Makarenko and Igor Makar. The first four persons are being held in the KGB's pre-trial detention facility. The prosecutor general's office applied a pre-trial restrain measure in the form of detention in absentia against Shchigelsky, Perepechko, Kulazhenko, Makarenko and Makar," Yarosh said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

Related Topics

Belarus Criminals

Recent Stories

Minor among two killed in separate incidents

6 seconds ago

Twitter Removes, Blocks 60% of Banned Content Afte ..

8 seconds ago

Park duo share lead in Women's World Championship

9 seconds ago

Germany May Ease Coronavirus Restrictions for Thos ..

13 seconds ago

Bankers serving communities in these challenging t ..

11 minutes ago

Hungry desires to upgrade economic ties with Pakis ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.