There Are No Agreements Regarding Talks on JCPOA Yet - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) There are no agreements on talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

"No meetings are planned in the near future.

As for [phone] conversations, they may be coordinated very quickly, in hours... So far there are no specific agreements," Peskov said when asked about the Kremlin's reaction to the desire of French President Emmanuel Macron to hold talks with the leaders of Russia, the United States and Iran on the JCPOA.