UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

There Are No Agreements Regarding Talks On JCPOA Yet - Kremlin Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:04 PM

There Are No Agreements Regarding Talks on JCPOA Yet - Kremlin Spokesman

There are no agreements on talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) There are no agreements on talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

"No meetings are planned in the near future.

As for [phone] conversations, they may be coordinated very quickly, in hours... So far there are no specific agreements," Peskov said when asked about the Kremlin's reaction to the desire of French President Emmanuel Macron to hold talks with the leaders of Russia, the United States and Iran on the JCPOA.

Related Topics

Iran Russia United States May

Recent Stories

Sharjah Book Authority at America’s top conferen ..

20 minutes ago

UNHCR: UAE contribution helps assist nearly 133,00 ..

20 minutes ago

Drug trafficker convicted in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Layyah administration fixed Roti prices

1 minute ago

Youth commits suicide in Khanewal

1 minute ago

FDA, WASA budget proposals finalized

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.