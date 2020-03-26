There Are No Laboratory-Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Abkhazia - Health Minister

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Abkhazian Health Minister Tamaz Tsakhnakia told Sputnik that there were no laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in his country.

On Wednesday evening, head physician of Abkhazia's Central Military Hospital Zurab Achba said on Abkhazian state television that there were cases of the coronavirus disease in Abkhazia.

Achba said people should know that the coronavirus was present in Abkhazia but that no cases had been identified.

"Theoretically, they [cases of coronavirus] may exist. But there are no laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus," Tsakhnakia said.

