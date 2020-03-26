UrduPoint.com
There Are No Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19 In Abkhazia - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 08:40 AM

SUKHUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Abkhazian Health Minister Tamaz Tsakhnakia told Sputnik that there were no laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in his country.

On Wednesday evening, head physician of Abkhazia's Central Military Hospital Zurab Achba said on Abkhazian state television that there were cases of the coronavirus disease in Abkhazia.

Achba said people should know that the coronavirus was present in Abkhazia but that no cases had been identified.

"Theoretically, they [cases of coronavirus] may exist. But there are no laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus," Tsakhnakia said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 414,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide, over 18,000 people have died.

More Stories From World

