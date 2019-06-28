UrduPoint.com
There Are No Oligarchs In Russia - Putin

Fri 28th June 2019

There Are No Oligarchs in Russia - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) There are no oligarchs in Russia now, there are major companies, but there are almost no companies using some preferences from the authorities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview published Thursday.

"You know, first of all, we do not have oligarchs any more.

Oligarchs are those who use their proximity to the authorities to receive super profits. We have large companies, private ones, or with government participation. But I do not know of any large companies that get preferential treatment from being close to the authorities, these are practically non-existent," Putin told the Financial Times newspaper.

