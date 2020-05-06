There Are No Plans to Change Taxes in Russia - Finance Minister Siluanov

Additional proposals to increase taxes in Russia, in addition to the tax on income on large bank deposits, are not considered, just as ideas for reducing taxes for businesses due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Additional proposals to increase taxes in Russia, in addition to the tax on income on large bank deposits, are not considered, just as ideas for reducing taxes for businesses due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"We have actually introduced a progression - the tax on interest income from large deposits. Additional proposals to increase taxes are not being considered," Siluanov said in an interview with the Vedomosti business daily when asked whether the introduction of a progressive personal income tax rate, possibly for very high incomes, was being considered.

As for tax incentives for businesses amid the coronavirus situation, the minister said writing off debts, including tax ones, was not the best method.

"It is possible to restructure debts, including tax ones. We are considering measures that would help entrepreneurs minimize the burden of obligations that would accumulate by the time they get out of downtime. Not reduction of taxes is being discussed, but a tax incentive that would allow entrepreneurs to increase activity. There are no plans to radically change taxes," Siluanov said.