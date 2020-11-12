UrduPoint.com
There Are No Plans To Have New OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 05:05 PM

There Are No Plans to Have New OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs - Lavrov

There are no plans to expand the composition of co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group, which is in charge of the Karabakh crisis settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) There are no plans to expand the composition of co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group, which is in charge of the Karabakh crisis settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"No, it [Turkey] will not become a new co-chair. The Minsk Group is comprised of around 10 countries, including Turkey.

The Minsk Group focuses on Nagorno-Karabakh, it listens to reports by the co-chairs, and all Minsk Group members have the right to reveal their stand and make proposals, which the co-chairs are obligated to take into consideration, just like in any other group ... There are no plans to expand the composition of the co-chairs beyond Russia, the United States and France," Lavrov said at a press conference, when asked about the possibility for Turkey to become a co-chair.

