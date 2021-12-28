There Are No Real Prospects for Disconnecting Russia From SWIFT - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) There are no real prospects for disconnecting Russia from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), Dmitry Birichevsky, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Economic Cooperation (DEC) Dmitry Birichevsky said in an interview with Sputnik.

"SWIFT is an international private company headquartered in Belgium, and it is completely incomprehensible how the Americans are going to implement their threats. Although we all perfectly realize that the US still has great leverage, so we are ready for any surprises. But I repeat, there are no real prospects for disconnecting Russia from SWIFT, we have stressed this repeatedly throughout the year. This rhetoric periodically dies down, then appears with renewed vigor," Birichevsky said.