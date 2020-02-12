There Are No Russians Among New Coronavirus Cases on Cruise Ship in Japan - Embassy

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) There are no Russians among the new coronavirus cases on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, the Russian Embassy said Wednesday.

"As of now, there are no cases [of coronavirus] among the Russian nationals," the embassy said.

The ministry said earlier in the day that another 39 passengers on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off Japan's coast were infected with the novel coronavirus.