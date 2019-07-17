There Are No Talks About Exchange of Ukrainian Sailors - Kremlin Spokesman

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) There are no talks on exchanging Ukrainian sailors detained in the Kerch Strait last year for violating Russia 's state border , Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"I have already answered this question.

No, there are no talks on the exchange of Ukrainian sailors," Peskov told reporters in response to a relevant question.

He said he would not comment on the detained sailors' case while the investigation was still underway.