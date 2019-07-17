There Are No Talks About Exchange Of Ukrainian Sailors - Kremlin Spokesman
Wed 17th July 2019 | 05:18 PM
There are no talks on exchanging Ukrainian sailors detained in the Kerch Strait last year for violating Russia's state border, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday
"I have already answered this question.
No, there are no talks on the exchange of Ukrainian sailors," Peskov told reporters in response to a relevant question.
He said he would not comment on the detained sailors' case while the investigation was still underway.