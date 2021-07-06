There is Chance to Normalize Russia-US Relations - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) There is a chance to normalize Russia-US relations and it should not be missed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said, adding that Moscow is ready to make efforts.

"The chance is not just there, it is bigger than many thought before the [US-Russia] summit, and it will be all even more unforgivable if we miss it now," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine, published on Tuesday.

Russia started implementing the agreements that were reached during the Geneva summit immediately after the event, Ryabkov added.