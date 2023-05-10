UrduPoint.com

There Is No Consensus On Extending Grain Deal, Istanbul Talks Are Crucial - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2023 | 05:10 AM

There Is No Consensus on Extending Grain Deal, Istanbul Talks Are Crucial - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Talks on extending the Black Sea grain deal in Istanbul will be crucial, there is no consensus yet, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin earlier said a high-level meeting on the grain deal will be held in Istanbul in a four-party format on May 10-11.

"Yes," the source said when asked whether the Istanbul talks will be crucial for the deal extension.

According to the source, there is no consensus yet.

"No, there is no progress yet. Technical delegations have discussed various options that will be discussed already at a high level. Let's hope that the discussions will lead to a consensus," the source said.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022, to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. On March 18, 2023, Russia extended the deal for 60 days, until May 18.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Turkey Progress Istanbul Lead March May July From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

UAE condemns killing of Palestinians in Gaza

4 hours ago
 UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese mi ..

UAE global leader in luring investors: Lebanese minister

5 hours ago
 Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Kha ..

Protests erupt across Pakistan following Imran Khan’s arrest

5 hours ago
 IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘le ..

IHC rules PTI Chief Imran Khan’s arrest as ‘legal’

6 hours ago
 Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan ..

Mobile internet services disrupted across Pakistan following Imran Khan's arrest

8 hours ago
 Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.