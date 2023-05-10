There Is No Consensus on Extending Grain Deal, Istanbul Talks Are Crucial - Source

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Talks on extending the Black Sea grain deal in Istanbul will be crucial, there is no consensus yet, a source familiar with the talks told Sputnik.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin earlier said a high-level meeting on the grain deal will be held in Istanbul in a four-party format on May 10-11.

"Yes," the source said when asked whether the Istanbul talks will be crucial for the deal extension.

According to the source, there is no consensus yet.

"No, there is no progress yet. Technical delegations have discussed various options that will be discussed already at a high level. Let's hope that the discussions will lead to a consensus," the source said.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022, to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. On March 18, 2023, Russia extended the deal for 60 days, until May 18.