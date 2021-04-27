There Is No Deadline for Moscow to Present List of Unfriendly Nations - Kremlin

There is no exact deadline for the Russian Foreign Ministry and the government to present a list of unfriendly nations to President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

Late last week, Putin signed a decree to limit the number of Russians employed by foreign diplomatic missions of countries that are determined to be unfriendly toward Russia. The foreign ministry is currently drawing up the list.

"You should ask the foreign ministry ... the government. A task was given, and the list will be completed ... I do not know anything regarding the deadline," Peskov told reporters, asked if Ukraine will feature on the list.