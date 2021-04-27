UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

There Is No Deadline For Moscow To Present List Of Unfriendly Nations - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:46 PM

There Is No Deadline for Moscow to Present List of Unfriendly Nations - Kremlin

There is no exact deadline for the Russian Foreign Ministry and the government to present a list of unfriendly nations to President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) There is no exact deadline for the Russian Foreign Ministry and the government to present a list of unfriendly nations to President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Late last week, Putin signed a decree to limit the number of Russians employed by foreign diplomatic missions of countries that are determined to be unfriendly toward Russia. The foreign ministry is currently drawing up the list.

"You should ask the foreign ministry ... the government. A task was given, and the list will be completed ... I do not know anything regarding the deadline," Peskov told reporters, asked if Ukraine will feature on the list.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Government

Recent Stories

FANR appoints First Chief Storytelling Officer in ..

7 minutes ago

IRSA releases 131,900 cusecs water

40 seconds ago

Nagelsmann to coach Bayern Munich from next season ..

1 minute ago

Woman killed by protesters in Chad capital

1 minute ago

Kremlin Believes Kiev's Only Right Step Is Direct ..

1 minute ago

Three drug peddlers arrested in SIALKOT

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.