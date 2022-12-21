There Is No Evidence That Russia Behind Nord Stream Explosions - Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published December 21, 2022 | 03:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) There is no evidence that Russia was responsible for explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing a European official.
After months of investigation, a number of Western officials privately admit that Russia is probably not involved in the explosions, the newspaper said.