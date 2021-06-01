UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

There Is No Need For Increase In Non-Arctic States' Military Presence In Arctic - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 11:30 AM

There Is No Need for Increase in Non-Arctic States' Military Presence in Arctic - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Russia believes that there are no challenges in the Arctic that would require a build-up of the regional military presence of non-Arctic nations, Nikolai Korchunov, the ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry and a senior official of the Arctic Council, said in an interview with Sputnik.

According to the official, as the Arctic region becomes more easily accessible as a result of climate change and ice melting, there is a trend of increasing foreign military presence, including in the immediate vicinity of Russia's borders.

"These developments weaken the prospects of preserving the Arctic region as a territory of low military and political tensions, and constructive international cooperation.

We assume that there is no potential for a conflict in the Arctic, there are no challenges of a military dimension, especially those that would require an increase in the military presence of military contingents of non-Arctic states and deployment of foreign military infrastructure on the territory of Arctic nations," Korchunov said.

Russia is firmly convinced that regional peace and stability can only be achieved through constructive security dialogue with neighbors and abstaining from any provocative actions, the official emphasized.

Related Topics

Russia From

Recent Stories

PM likely to visit Ziarat today

7 minutes ago

Local Press: New drug to boost fight against virus ..

1 hour ago

India reports 127,510 new COVID-19 infections, 2,7 ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Liquid assets up to AED486.58 bn in Q1&#039;21:Cen ..

10 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for all regional, internatio ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.