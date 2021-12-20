There is No Political Persecution in Russia - Kremlin

Kiev's wording on granting citizenship to Russians is incorrect as there is no political persecution in the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Kiev's wording on granting citizenship to Russians is incorrect as there is no political persecution in the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill on simplifying the acquisition of citizenship for those who fought in the Donbas and a number of categories of Rissian citizens, including those who are persecuted for "their political beliefs".

"There is no one in Russia who is persecuted for political reasons. There is legislation, and according to the current legislation, people are prosecuted for suspicion of committing certain crimes, but there is no political prosecution in Russia, so the wording here is absolutely incorrect in essence," Peskov told reporters.