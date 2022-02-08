MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) There is not a single clause in Russia's proposals for security guarantees that can't be fulfilled, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"And in our proposals that we sent to NATO and Washington, there is not a single clause that we consider unrealistic.

Not a single one," Putin said at a press conference following talks with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The talks between the presidents of Russia and France lasted more than 5 hours.