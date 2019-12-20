UrduPoint.com
There Is One Civilian Among 5 Wounded In Downtown Moscow Shooting - Russian Investigators

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) There is one civilian among the five people wounded in the shooting incident on Bolshaya Lubyanka Street in downtown Moscow not far from the building of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the FSB reported that an unknown assailant had opened fire near 12 Bolshaya Lubyanka Street on Thursday evening. The perpetrator acted alone, he was neutralized, his identity is being established.

One FSB officer was killed during the incident. The Health Ministry said another five people had been injured, they were receiving medical care.

"In the evening of December 19, 2019, a man, being near the FSB building on Bolshaya Lubyanka Street in Moscow, opened fire in the direction of law enforcement officers. As a result of the incident, one FSB officer was killed, another five people, including one civilian, received wounds of varying severity. The attacker was eliminated," Petrenko said.

