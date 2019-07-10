(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) There is real progress in the formation of Syria 's constitutional committee, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters Wednesday.

"We hope that everything is close to completion. Now there is real progress...

in terms of forming the constitutional commission, defining the modalities of its work. If now, after the visit [by UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen] to Damascus, the final coordination of the makeup and form of work accelerates, then, probably, there will be an agreement on the time for the start of its activities," he said.