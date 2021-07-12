UrduPoint.com
There Is Such A People Party Leading In Bulgarian Parliamentary Vote - Election Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Bulgaria's anti-establishment There is Such A People party is coming ahead in the snap parliamentary elections with over 25 percent of the votes, the Central Election Commission said after more than 20 percent of the ballots had been counted.

According to the commission, There is Such A People is leading with 25.99 percent, while the ruling GERB party is second with 24.14 percent. The Bulgarian Socialist Party is third with 13.

95 percent.

They are followed by Democratic Bulgaria with 13.13 percent of the votes, Movement for Rights and Freedoms with 5.82 percent, and Stand Up! Mafia Out! with 5.51 percent.

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Bulgaria on Sunday, with 15 parties and eight coalitions having taken part. The previous legislative elections in Bulgaria were held in April, when Former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov's GERB party won with more than 26 percent, but failed to form a government.

