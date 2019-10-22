There May Be No Dates for Summit of Normandy Format Yet - Kremlin Spokesman

There may be no dates for the Normandy format summit yet, the format is experiencing difficulties due to the departure of one of the parties from the Minsk agreements, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday

"You know, it is really difficult for the Normandy format now. You know the Normandy format agreed on a certain set of agreements before. And now one of the participant parties allows itself to deviate from this set of agreements, making it difficult to prepare for the possible and so much needed next summit," Peskov said.

"Accordingly, in a situation where one of the parties announces some new approaches, the Normandy format, let's say, has certain difficulties in properly preparing such a summit, and this drags out valuable time," he said.

Peskov said there was no date for the meeting.

"Now there are no specific dates, and there cannot be any, because, you also know the position of President [Vladimir] Putin, first the preparation, then the summit. At the moment, the preparation cannot be conducted, because the requesting position of one of the parties is constantly changing," he said.