UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

There May Be No Dates For Summit Of Normandy Format Yet - Kremlin Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 03:35 PM

There May Be No Dates for Summit of Normandy Format Yet - Kremlin Spokesman

There may be no dates for the Normandy format summit yet, the format is experiencing difficulties due to the departure of one of the parties from the Minsk agreements, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) There may be no dates for the Normandy format summit yet, the format is experiencing difficulties due to the departure of one of the parties from the Minsk agreements, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

"You know, it is really difficult for the Normandy format now. You know the Normandy format agreed on a certain set of agreements before. And now one of the participant parties allows itself to deviate from this set of agreements, making it difficult to prepare for the possible and so much needed next summit," Peskov said.

"Accordingly, in a situation where one of the parties announces some new approaches, the Normandy format, let's say, has certain difficulties in properly preparing such a summit, and this drags out valuable time," he said.

Peskov said there was no date for the meeting.

"Now there are no specific dates, and there cannot be any, because, you also know the position of President [Vladimir] Putin, first the preparation, then the summit. At the moment, the preparation cannot be conducted, because the requesting position of one of the parties is constantly changing," he said.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin May From

Recent Stories

Orientation for undergraduate students held at Uni ..

10 minutes ago

UBS Q3 profits tumble on trade disputes, low rates ..

10 minutes ago

Ducab - Etihad ESCO deal to save 3.25m KWh energy ..

39 minutes ago

Israeli Forces Detain 14 Palestinians in Raids Acr ..

10 minutes ago

Moscow Voices 'Cautious Optimism' Regarding Gas Tr ..

5 minutes ago

EU demands clarifications from Italy, France on bu ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.