There May Be People Under Avalanche In Siberia's Norilsk - Russian Emergencies Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 03:40 AM

There May Be People Under Avalanche in Siberia's Norilsk - Russian Emergencies Ministry

KRASNOYARSK/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) There may be people under an avalanche in the Siberian city of Norilsk, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's regional department said in a statement.

Earlier reports said that on Friday at about 17:30 GMT, in the area of a mountain skiing complex in Norilsk, an avalanche came down burying several small houses with people in snow.

"Up to six houses turned out to be under the snow. According to preliminary data, there may be people under the avalanche. Search and rescue operations are underway," a ministry spokesman said.

The ministry said a person had been found alive under the avalanche and sent to a hospital.

