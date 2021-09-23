UrduPoint.com

There Should Be No Deadlines For Taliban To Form Inclusive Government - Russian Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 07:01 PM

There should not be any deadlines for the Taliban (banned in Russia) to create a new inclusive Afghan government in order to stabilize the situation in the country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday

"I don't think there should be deadlines (for inclusive government creation). This is a very correct requirement for an inclusive government to be created and this is what the Taliban representatives tell us in their contacts. Such a government should reflect the political and ethnic forces that exist in Afghanistan, thereby making the overall situation (in the country) more stable, " Vershinin said.

