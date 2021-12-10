There Was No Threat to Ukrainian Military Ship Crew en Route to Kerch Strait - Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) There was no threat to the crew of the military vessel "Donbass" of the Ukrainian navy, which was heading for the Strait of Kerch, no incidents took place, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

"This is a search and rescue vessel without weapons, which was doing its job ... in the Sea of Azov, in neutral waters, in other words, was operating there legally ... I want to tell everybody that there was no threat to the crew and our vessel, she will soon return to the port, there were no incidents," Reznikov told the 1+1 broadcaster on late Thursday.