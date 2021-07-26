There Were 204 People Aboard Belavia Plane That Made Emergency Landing In Moscow - Embassy
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 02:20 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) There were 204 people on board of Belavia's Boeing 737 Antalya-bound plane that made an emergency landing in Moscow earlier on Monday, the Belarusian Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik.
The aircraft landed safely in Moscow's Domodedovo airport after a pressure sensor was triggered.
Earlier in the day, an emergency services spokesperson said there were 207 people aboard.
"A total of 197 [passengers] plus seven crew members, that makes 204. This is the information that we have," the embassy said.