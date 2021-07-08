There Were Flammable Materials at Fire-Hit Container at Dubai Port - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) There were flammable materials in one of the fire-hit containers on a ship in the Dubai port of Jebel Ali, a representative of the Dubai authorities told Al-Arabiya broadcaster.

"One of the containers had flammable materials," the representative said on late Wednesday.

He added that all crew members had been evacuated from the ship in distress.