There Were No People Inside House Hit By Plane In Almaty - City Emergencies Service

Fri 27th December 2019

There Were No People Inside House Hit by Plane in Almaty - City Emergencies Service

The house under construction, which was hit by a plane in the Kazakh city of Almaty on Friday, was empty, the deputy head of the city emergencies service said

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The house under construction, which was hit by a plane in the Kazakh city of Almaty on Friday, was empty, the deputy head of the city emergencies service said.

The Bek Air airline's plane, heading from Almaty to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with almost 100 people on board, crashed earlier in the day soon after take-off.

It lost altitude, broke through a concrete fence and hit the two-story building. Fifteen people were killed and over 60 were taken to hospital.

"Fortunately, there was no one inside the residential building," Erlan Alibekov said at a briefing.

He added that there had been no fuel explosion.

There were no Russians on board of the crashed plane. The activities of the airline were suspended, as well as flights of the Fokker 100 planes, similar to the jet involved in the incident.

