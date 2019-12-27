There Were No Russian Citizens on Board of Plane Crashed Near Almaty - Consulate General

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) There were no Russian citizens on board of the plane that crashed on Friday near the airport of the Kazakh city of Almaty, the Russian Consulate General told Sputnik, citing its preliminary data.

Earlier in the day, the Kazakh Interior Ministry said that nine people died and nine more were injured in the crash, which took place soon after the take-off.

According to the airport of Almaty, 95 passengers and five crew members were on board the plane, which belonged to the Bek Air airline and was heading from Almaty for the capital of Nur-Sultan.

"Now this information is being checked. According to preliminary data, no Russian citizens [were on board]," a spokesperson for the Consulate General said.

The information was also confirmed by the Russian Embassy in the central Asian country.