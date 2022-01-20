There Will be Clarity on Leaders' Involvement After US' Response to Proposals - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

There will be clarity on the involvement of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in talks on security guarantees after Washington's response to Moscow's proposals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) There will be clarity on the involvement of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, in talks on security guarantees after Washington's response to Moscow's proposals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No, the presidents themselves decide on their contacts, and after the situation with the response of the American side is clarified, even then there will be an understanding at what stage the presidents will decide to join the continuation of the dialogue," Peskov told reporters.