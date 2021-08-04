There Will Be No Limit on Number of Observers at State Duma Elections - Commission Head

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) There will be no restrictions on the number of observers at polling stations in the elections to the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, in September 2021 due to the pandemic, Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova said.

"No, no. On the contrary, we are creating all the conditions so that the observing community has all the necessary opportunities to ensure continuous monitoring for three days, replacing each other on the basis of a flexible schedule that is convenient for each observer," Pamfilova said when asked if the number of observers could be limited at polling stations over the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to her, not all parties can ensure the required number of observers, so it is important that single-mandate candidates and parties prepare observers.

State Duma and other elections on a single voting day will take place in Russia on September 17-19, The Duma is elected for a five-year term under a mixed electoral system: 225 lawmakers are elected on party lists, another 225 - on single-mandate Constituencies in one round.