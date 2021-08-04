There Will Be No Limit on Number of Observers at State Duma Elections - Commission Head

There will be no restrictions on the number of observers at polling stations in the elections to the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, in September 2021 despite the pandemic, Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) There will be no restrictions on the number of observers at polling stations in the elections to the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, in September 2021 despite the pandemic, Central Election Commission (CEC) head Ella Pamfilova told Sputnik in an interview.

"No, no. On the contrary, we are creating all the conditions so that the observing community has all the necessary opportunities to ensure continuous monitoring for three days, replacing each other on the basis of a flexible schedule that is convenient for each observer," Pamfilova said when asked if the number of observers would be limited at polling stations over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pamfilova explained that not all parties can ensure the required number of observers, so it is important that single-mandate candidates and parties prepare official election observers.

Pamfilova also ruled out the possibility of making voting obligatory for all eligible citizens, because any coercion will be counterproductive.

"Well, there are countries where voting is compulsory and it is accepted by the society. But I don't think it will apply to Russia. We have a very developed sense of inner freedom, freedom of will, and any coercion brings the opposite results. Our people are very intelligent and inventive, and the more pressure is placed on them,... the more inventive they become in finding ways to shed the yoke of suppression. That is why I believe that it [mandatory voting] is not suitable in Russia," the official explained.

Pamfilova also denounced the idea of returning minimum voter turnout requirements.

The State Duma and a number of local officials will be elected on a single voting day on September 17-19, The Duma is elected for a five-year term under a mixed electoral system: 225 lawmakers are elected on party lists, another 225 - on single-mandate Constituencies in a single round.