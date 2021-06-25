There Will Be No Top-Level Summit Between EU, Russia - Lithuanian President

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The European Union will not hold a top-level summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin as the relations between Brussels and Moscow are deteriorating, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Friday.

"There will be no meetings at the European Union leaders level with Russia. We see that the situation of our relations with Russia is deteriorating, and we see new aggressive forms in behavior of Russia," Nauseda said.