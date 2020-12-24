Theresa May Welcomes UK-EU Post-Brexit Deal as Key to Keep Trade Flowing

(@FahadShabbir)

Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday welcomed the UK-EU post-Brexit trade deal, adding that the agreement would boost businesses' confidence in future trade

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday welcomed the UK-EU post-Brexit trade deal, adding that the agreement would boost businesses' confidence in future trade.

"Very welcome news that the UK & EU have reached agreement on the terms of a deal one that provides confidence to business and helps keep trade flowing. Looking forward to seeing the detail in the coming days," May wrote on Twitter.