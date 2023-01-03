Thermal Plants, Factories in Chisinau Should Cut Work Hours Due to Air Pollution- Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Thermal power plants and factories in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau must switch to a reduced mode of operation due to high levels of air pollution in the city, the Moldovan Environment Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban requested official information about the sources and causes of air pollution in the Moldovan capital.

"Economic agents that serve as the largest polluters are forced to switch to a reduced mode of operation to reduce pollution, especially during peak hours, under adverse weather conditions.

In this regard, thermal power plants, glass factories, cement plants and factories for production of building materials must comply with the provisions of the Environmental Agency and contribute to the reduction of pollution," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also specified that the level of air pollution in Chisinau is 2.8 times higher than the norm.

Besides factories and plants, warm weather and light winds also contributed to air quality. In addition, the experts noted severe traffic in some areas, as well as smoke and soot from heating residential and industrial premises.